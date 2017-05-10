Buy Motilal Oswal, Reliance Capital, IOC, Godrej Industries: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Motilal Oswal has broken out to fresh levels. It is in a fairly accelerated uptrend now. This is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 960 and target of Rs 990."
"Again, Reliance Capital turned around sharply from a downside yesterday. This is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 676 and target of Rs 700."
"Oil marketing started moving higher. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 435 and target of Rs 460. Late in the afternoon Century Textiles broke out. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,160 and target of Rs 1,220," he said.
"Godrej Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 560 and target of Rs 585. Infrastructure and capital goods are coming back, so, that should now form a part of your portfolio. That generally signals a start of the second leg of a bull market. So, PSU banks, maybe if they decline some more, add on to your positions. Real estate, keep adding on and look at these sporadic moves on infrastructure and capital goods where orders, etc. seem to be improving.""Bluechips, whenever there is temporary trouble and we should believe it is temporary, motorcycles are not going out of fashion. So, if that does happen and Hero MotoCorp for some reason comes down closer to Rs 3,000 thereabouts, I think that should be a decent place to buy. However, I think Eicher Motors and TVS Motor are doing much better in terms of charts. Even Bajaj Auto is doing better than Hero MotoCorp. So this is for those long-term investors who like to buy bad news. So, for them, Rs 3,000 is a good price. When good news comes in, it will probably be at Rs 3,800."