you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 19, 2017 10:46 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy M&M Financial Services, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; sell Tata Motors, avoid VRL Logistics: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy M&M Financial Services and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and can sell Tata Motors while VRL Logistics is an avoid.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst | s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "M&M Financial Services is a far better stock. VRL Logistics is something I would avoid completely. M&M Finance has come out of a bear market. It is now embarking on a much stronger rally as compared to other NBFCs. Every dip is a buying opportunity. My view on the short-term market itself is not upbeat, that is a different issue."

"Tata Motors continues to be a short sell and two stocks for buying. Surprisingly, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries which is giving signs of life at least in the short-term," he added.

tags #M&M Financial Services #Stocks Views #Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries #Tata Motors #VRL Logistics

