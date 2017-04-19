Buy M&M Financial Services, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; sell Tata Motors, avoid VRL Logistics: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "M&M Financial Services is a far better stock. VRL Logistics is something I would avoid completely. M&M Finance has come out of a bear market. It is now embarking on a much stronger rally as compared to other NBFCs. Every dip is a buying opportunity. My view on the short-term market itself is not upbeat, that is a different issue."

Tata Motors continues to be a short sell and two stocks for buying. Surprisingly, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries which is giving signs of life at least in the short-term," he added.