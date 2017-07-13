App
Jul 13, 2017 02:39 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Maruti Suzuki, ITC: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com suggests buying Maruti Suzuki and ITC.

Rajat Bose
Rajat Bose
Expert | rajatkbose.com

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I am choosing Maruti Suzuki and ITC July futures to buy. In Maruti, stop loss is below Rs 7,474. It is a positional call. Rs 7,668 to about Rs 7,730 on the upside because Maruti my projection had been Rs 7,750 to about Rs 7,800 for the current run. That will be completed with this up swing."

"ITC to my mind is showing a lot of strength. The range of Rs 367 to about Rs 380 going forward, but for today and tomorrow, Rs 343 to about Rs 345 would be the upside target and I am putting a stop loss below Rs 334.80. All levels are from July futures," he added.

