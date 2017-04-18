Buy Maruti Suzuki, Bombay Rayon Fashions﻿; Tata Elxsi may hit Rs 1588: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I am trading long, both the stocks that I have chosen are long side trades. For Maruti Suzuki, I would put a stop loss below Rs 6,169 while Rs 6,225 to about Rs 6,247 would be the target zone for the day. In Bombay Rayon Fashions, I would put a stop loss very close that is Rs 125.80 and Rs 129.90 is the target and if it stretches beyond that, Rs 131.75."

"I would add Shriram Transport Finance and Tata Elxsi . Lot of other technology stocks are also showing some traction today. In Tata Elxsi, put a stop loss below Rs 1,548; Rs 1,579 and Rs 1,588 would be the target. Regarding Shriram Transport, I am looking at a price of around Rs 1,088 to about Rs 1,093 and put a stop loss below Rs 1,069," he said.