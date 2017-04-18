App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 18, 2017 11:41 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Maruti Suzuki, Bombay Rayon Fashions﻿; Tata Elxsi may hit Rs 1588: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com recommends buying Maruti Suzuki and Bombay Rayon Fashions﻿ and feels that Tata Elxsi may hit Rs 1588.

Rajat Bose
Rajat Bose
Expert | rajatkbose.com

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I am trading long, both the stocks that I have chosen are long side trades. For Maruti Suzuki, I would put a stop loss below Rs 6,169 while Rs 6,225 to about Rs 6,247 would be the target zone for the day. In Bombay Rayon Fashions, I would put a stop loss very close that is Rs 125.80 and Rs 129.90 is the target and if it stretches beyond that, Rs 131.75."

"I would add Shriram Transport Finance and Tata Elxsi. Lot of other technology stocks are also showing some traction today. In Tata Elxsi, put a stop loss below Rs 1,548; Rs 1,579 and Rs 1,588 would be the target. Regarding Shriram Transport, I am looking at a price of around Rs 1,088 to about Rs 1,093 and put a stop loss below Rs 1,069," he said.

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.