you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 22, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Maruti, Brigade Enterprises, Zee Ent, United Spirits, United Breweries, VIP: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Maruti Suzuki, Brigade Enterprises, Zee Entertainment, United Spirits, United Breweries and VIP Industries.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Maruti Suzuki is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 8450, target of Rs 8700."

"Brigade Enterprises is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 304, target of Rs 321."

"Zee Entertainment is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 550, target of Rs 575."

"United Spirits  is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 3280, target of Rs 3450."

"United Breweries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1090, target of Rs 1150."

"VIP Industries is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 322, target of Rs 338," he said.

