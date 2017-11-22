Buy Maruti, Brigade Enterprises, Zee Ent, United Spirits, United Breweries, VIP: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Maruti Suzuki, Brigade Enterprises, Zee Entertainment, United Spirits, United Breweries and VIP Industries.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Maruti Suzuki is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 8450, target of Rs 8700."
"Brigade Enterprises is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 304, target of Rs 321."
"Zee Entertainment is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 550, target of Rs 575."
"United Spirits is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 3280, target of Rs 3450."
"United Breweries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1090, target of Rs 1150.""VIP Industries is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 322, target of Rs 338," he said.