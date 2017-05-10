App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 10, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra, Nestle India: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Mahindra and Mahindra and Nestle India.

Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar
miteshthacker.com

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Century Textiles looks interesting on the intraday chart. Maybe there is a breakout waiting to happen. I would want to see the stock get past Rs 1,195 and then take a trade with a stop loss below Rs 1,175 and look for Rs 1,240 kind of a target."

"In the fertiliser pack, the entire sector attracts me, FACT, Chambal Fertiliser. Chambal Fertiliser was in fact our top pick at the beginning of 2017. I think this sector looks very good. However, it has run up in the short term, so, maybe if you are a slightly positional kind of trader, you may want to buy them on a pullback," he said.

"For the time being I have buy on Mahindra and Mahindra. That is also moved up, try to buy it around Rs 1,365, keep a stop loss below Rs 1,348 and look for Rs 1,400-1,405 kind of target."

"Buy on Nestle India, FMCG is doing very well led by HUL. However, Nestle also has a good pattern. That is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 6,750 for target of around Rs 7,400."

tags #Century Textiles #Chambal Fertiliser #HUL #Mahindra and Mahindra #Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com #Nestle India #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.