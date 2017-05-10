Buy Mahindra and Mahindra, Nestle India: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Century Textiles looks interesting on the intraday chart. Maybe there is a breakout waiting to happen. I would want to see the stock get past Rs 1,195 and then take a trade with a stop loss below Rs 1,175 and look for Rs 1,240 kind of a target."

"In the fertiliser pack, the entire sector attracts me, FACT, Chambal Fertiliser. Chambal Fertiliser was in fact our top pick at the beginning of 2017. I think this sector looks very good. However, it has run up in the short term, so, maybe if you are a slightly positional kind of trader, you may want to buy them on a pullback," he said.

"For the time being I have buy on Mahindra and Mahindra. That is also moved up, try to buy it around Rs 1,365, keep a stop loss below Rs 1,348 and look for Rs 1,400-1,405 kind of target."