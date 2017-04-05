App
Apr 05, 2017 04:41 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Lupin, VRL Logistics, Allcargo Logistics: Sudip Bandopadhyay

Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert recommends buying Lupin, VRL Logistics and Allcargo Logistics at the current level.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay
Sudip Bandyopadhyay
MD & CEO | Destimoney Securities

Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "It is a great feeling to see the Sensex at 30,000. I think it is a great stock-picker's market and it continues to remain. Valuations in some cases are looking a little stretched but there are enough and more opportunities. We have talked about this stock quite a bit on the pharmaceuticals side. Most of these stocks have seen a lot of correction. Some cases, there is no rationale for such significant correction. Lupin is one of them. I think it is a great buy at current level."

"Look at some of the logistics stocks, they went up, then there was some correction and they are still not at elevated valuations and goods and services tax (GST) is round the corner. So, VRL Logistics and Allcargo Logistics, all are great buys at current level. You have good companies, even now at reasonable valuations in all segments. You have to just pick those right stocks," he added.

