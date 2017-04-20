App
Apr 20, 2017 01:36 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy L&T Finance Holdings, HDFC Bank, DLF: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying L&T Finance Holdings, HDFC Bank and DLF.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst | s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Induvial stocks are offering opportunities mainly on the buy side, on the long side. So, that is where the action is and what is the harm, there is no need to trade the index every day, we can easily focus on stocks."

"So, among the stocks, I have L&T Finance Holdings which has been rallying very nicely and handsomely. That rally continues, so, consider buying that. HDFC Bank which has been outperforming for the last few days is also in a consolidation and today it is breaking out of that consolidation. Remember it is a heavyweight, so, when it breaks out, it usually has some movement to go to," he said.

"Finally DLF, after that big rally, it was sideways for two days which was a pause and today we are seeing a resumption of that uptrend. So, there are buying opportunities, focus on them and just let the index be."

