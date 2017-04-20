Buy L&T Finance Holdings, HDFC Bank, DLF: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Induvial stocks are offering opportunities mainly on the buy side, on the long side. So, that is where the action is and what is the harm, there is no need to trade the index every day, we can easily focus on stocks."

"So, among the stocks, I have L&T Finance Holdings which has been rallying very nicely and handsomely. That rally continues, so, consider buying that. HDFC Bank which has been outperforming for the last few days is also in a consolidation and today it is breaking out of that consolidation. Remember it is a heavyweight, so, when it breaks out, it usually has some movement to go to," he said.