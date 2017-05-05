App
May 05, 2017 09:06 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy LIC Housing Finance, Magma Fincorp, RCF, Titan Company: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying LIC Housing Finance, Magma Fincorp, RCF and Titan Company.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have given enough PSU banks for the last couple of days. So, now, you should buy the dips on PSU banks if you get those dips."

"As far as stock calls are concerned, LIC Housing Finance is doing a bit of a catch up. It is probably a laggard in the housing finance space. So, that is still a buy with a stop loss of Rs 710 and target of Rs 740."

"Magma Fincorp is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 119 and target of Rs 130. EID Parry is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 310 and target of Rs 332. RCF is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 84 and target of Rs 96. Fertilisers are also starting out some sort of move because of some reason. So, the entire group is looking excellent," he said.

"Titan Company is also now trying to breakout. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 487 and target of Rs 510."

