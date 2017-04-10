App
Apr 06, 2017 10:11 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank, advises Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can latch on to Kotak Mahindra Bank as the stock has lots of steam left in it.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst | s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Kotak Mahindra Bank is stock I would latch on to and I own shares in that company, so, that is a disclosure. The stock is making lifetime new highs and has broken out of a large base that happened much prior to this lifetime new highs. So, I think there is a lot of steam ahead."

At 10:09 hrs Kotak Mahindra Bank was quoting at Rs 886.05, down Rs 1.80, or 0.20 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 892.00 and an intraday low of Rs 883.95.

