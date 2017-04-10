Buy Karnataka Bank, Maruti, Ashoka Buildcon; sell Infosys, Hero Moto: Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I do have two sell calls and three buy calls.

Karnataka Bank is a buy, it managed to get pass the important swing levels of Rs 142-143. so any decline and I would be a buyer here with a stop loss below Rs 141.50 and look for a target of around Rs 154."

"You couldn?t have missed Maruti Suzuki yesterday. I think it was clearly buzzing towards the end part of the day and made a fresh swing breakout. So, around Rs 6,300 that will be a buy with a stop loss below Rs 6,210 and Rs 6,500 should be the next short-term target," he said.

"The final buy call is in a midcap stock - Ashoka Buildcon ; I think a very strong price and volume breakout is there. That is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 196 for target of Rs 230."

Infosys amongst the IT pack could possibly give some more decline after we saw the price break below key averages, so I would sell this with a stop loss at Rs 1,012 and look for Rs 965 as the target."

Hero MotoCorp is a sell as well, keep a stop loss at Rs 3,250 and look for Rs 3,100 as the first target."

"Broadly to me it appears that the uptrend in the Infosys is over and there could be some more correction happening over here. It might not decline much but underperformance will be severe. I am looking at Rs 965-950 as the broad support zone for this stock."