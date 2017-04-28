Buy JSW Steel May futures, sell 210 Call: Krish Subramanyam

Krish Subramanyam of Altamount Capital told CNBC-TV18, "We have seen some good momentum building up in metal counters. JSW Steel is our preferred counter, possibly one could do some covered call, buy May futures and also sell 210 strike Call that is quoting at around Rs 7. Keep a target of Rs 220 and maybe a stop loss of Rs 194."

"We feel that the May series could see some pretty good movement in the ADAG pack, Reliance Capital has already kicked off good movement and Reliance Infra is following suit so probably one could do a bull spread, buy 580 strike Call that is quoting at around Rs 35. Sell 620 strike Call that is quoting at around Rs 17, so the net cost comes to about Rs 18, keeping a target of Rs 32 and maybe one could keep a stop loss of Rs 9," he added.