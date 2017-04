Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com toldCNBC-TV18, "I would go with a buy in Jindal Steel & Power, stop loss at Rs 115, target of Rs 126. A buy in India Cements, stop loss at Rs 212, target Rs 231."

"A sell in Ceat with a stop loss at Rs 1,545, target of Rs 1,500," he added.