App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 25, 2017 09:20 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Jain Irrigation Systems, Apollo Tyres, RBL Bank: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Jain Irrigation Systems, Apollo Tyres and RBL Bank.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have a recommendation on Jain Irrigation Systems which after a long time has started to sustain and close above levels of Rs 110-111. So, that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 108, Rs 122 should be the first target, though I suspect eventually higher targets would happen."

"Apollo Tyres after a correction has given signs of a short term trend reversal. For next 5-8 sessions this is a buy, keep a stop loss at Rs 243 and look for Rs 272 as the target."

"If you stretch the chart of RBL Bank a bit, starting from June 2017 which is roughly about 6 months now, the stock is doing a range of about Rs 545-550 to roughly about Rs 490-480 on the downside. I think that rangebound movement will still continue. Eventually with time, the stock should start breaking past Rs 550 and that should be a start of some kind of an upmove. The minimum target then should be about Rs 600 plus."

"So, I would suggest a hold. If one wants to trade more into it, try to buy it more around the levels of Rs 480, keep a stop loss below Rs 465 and once we get past Rs 550, Rs 600-620 roughly should be the profit booking target," he added.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.