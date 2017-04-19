Buy ITC, Reliance Industries, BEL; UPL may head to Rs 900: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "If the market is sideways, chances are ITC and Reliance Industries tend to remain sideways. However, ITC around Rs 260-265 is a good buy."

"Similarly, in Reliance I would like to buy this dip. I don’t think Rs 1,250 is likely to get broken again unless 9,000 gets broken. So, this decline that we saw yesterday should be bought in Reliance also," he said.

"UPL had a strong move even yesterday. Possibly it has got something to do with monsoon. However, I think it is slowly heading towards Rs 900."

"A lot of these PSU stocks sold off, but now they are sharply turning. So, I would get long on Bharat Electronics. Chances are that there are shorts in this stock and it could possibly head towards Rs 195-200," he added.

: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.