you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 27, 2017 09:38 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy ITC, NIIT Tech, Apollo Hospitals, BEML, McLeod Russel: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying ITC, NIIT Tech, Apollo Hospitals, BEML and McLeod Russel.

Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar
miteshthacker.com

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com told CNBC-TV18, "ITC was one of the first stocks to recover yesterday and close strongly. It has also given a good consolidation breakout. So, in that sense also it is a good buy. Right now the stock can be bought with a stop loss at Rs 284 for target of Rs 304. The other stock, which was buzzing and had a very strong pricing volume action was NIIT Technologies. I would buy this one with a stop loss at Rs 443 for target of around Rs 490. It is slightly positional kind of a call."

"Apollo Hospitals has had a very bullish candlestick pattern, so it is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 1,190, look for target close to about Rs 1,270. BEML had fresh highs recorded yesterday as well as we did see some strong intraday buy signals. So, that is a buy with a stop loss just below Rs 1,400, look for target close to Rs 1,470," he said.

"McLeod Russel was another stock, which broke out of a nice sideways consolidation for about a week and a half. It is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 185 for target of Rs 205," he added.

