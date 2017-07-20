Buy ITC, NBFC stocks on dips; Reliance Industries should head higher: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "On dips I think ITC is now a buy because the rally from Rs 275 has been substantial. So, Rs 275 is a clear support. So any time you get a decline towards those levels, you can buy into it."

"NBFCs since yesterday have done very well. Now with two good results chances are people will expect good results from others also. I think L&T Finance Holdings should move forward from here, possibly get to Rs 165-170 soon."

"Kotak Mahindra Bank has gone through its correction and you can get into it given that Bank Nifty is strong. I think Kotak Mahindra Bank in times to come will get past Rs 1,000 and probably Rs 1,050 should be a target to look forward to," he said.

"Tata Steel is a strong group, all metals on declines are buys. However, if you are investing at Rs 560-570, two to three years from now you may find Rs 200 back."

"ONGC is the worst underperformer, likely to remain an underperformer. Reliance Industries is the one that you can back. I think slowly we should move another 100 points higher, possibly to Rs 1,650. So, yesterday’s low becomes a fairly decent stop here. I think Reliance should move higher from here."

"You should go for all these NBFCs, so, whether it is L&T Finance or it is Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), or even these Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, all of these stocks, if they decline a bit, you need to buy them because possibly by end of the day chances are they will close nearer to highs of the session."

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd