you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 10, 2017 10:08 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy IOC, JK Tyre; sell Lupin, L&T Finance, Sun TV Network: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Indian Oil Corporation and JK Tyre & Industries and sell Lupin, L&T Finance Holdings and Sun TV Network﻿.

Mitesh Thacker
Mitesh Thacker
miteshthacker.com

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have three sell calls and two buy calls. The buy calls are on the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The oil marketing companies (OMCs) pack is looking strong and IOC is on the verge of a breakout. If it gets past Rs 399, then buy on the stock would be Rs 391. Look for target of Rs 415. The second buy call is JK Tyre from the tyre pack. That is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 132 for target of Rs 150."

"I have three sell calls. I have Lupin on my sell list with a stop loss at Rs 1,441, look for target of Rs 1,360. The other two sell calls are L&T Finance Holdings where we have seen some breakdown on an intraday chart. So that is a sell with a stop loss at Rs 122.75, look for target of Rs 116. A similar set up is happening on Sun TV which can be sold with a stop loss at Rs 787 for target of Rs 742," he  added.

