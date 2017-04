Buy Indian Oil Corporation, Siemens; L&T may test Rs 1950: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "Stock specific I would go with a buy in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) with a stop loss at Rs 394 for target of Rs 408. A buy in Siemens with a stop loss at Rs 1,299 for target of Rs 1,360. Both of these are of two to three days? time horizon."

"I am bullish on Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and since the stock has already moved up, I have chosen Siemens which will follow and my view on L&T is that sooner than later my target would be around Rs 1,900-1,950, talk of the next few weeks or so. Immediately, I would look at the target of around Rs 1,780-1,800," he said.