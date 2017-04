Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have a buy on Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). OMCs are still doing well in a falling market. So, IOC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 400 for target of Rs 425."

At 11:26 hrs Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 409.90, up Rs 12.70, or 3.20 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 410.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 403.95 and 52-week low Rs 202.85 on 07 February, 2017 and 24 May, 2016, respectively.