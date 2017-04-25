App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 25, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Indian Bank, M&M, IRB Infra, PC Jeweller: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Indian Bank, M&M, IRB Infra and PC Jeweller.

Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar
miteshthacker.com

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I think the PSU banking lot could be very interesting. I think it is slightly underperformed but what I am observing is that the patterns are getting stronger as the day passes by. So, Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, these are the stocks where I would want to have some kind of trading focus today. Indian Bank had a massive bar yesterday and today also we are seeing some mild follow up over there. I think if I was to get an intraday dip around levels of Rs 283-282, I think that will be an excellent buy with a stop loss below Rs 272 and look for target of around Rs 305 plus."

"The other one which I like a lot is PC Jeweller. I think the intraday setup is very good. The stock has been sideways for last few days but now it is showing signs of moving up. So, that is a buy as well. Keep a stop below Rs 416 for target of Rs 440," he said.

"Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) had a good gap up, good technical setup. So, buy with a stop loss below Rs 1,272 and target of Rs 1,335."

"The other one is IRB Infrastructure. The stock has been in news. My sense is that some kind of momentum pickup should happen over here. So, buy with a stop loss below Rs 252 and look for target closer to about Rs 269-270."

tags #Allahabad Bank #Indian Bank #IRB Infrastructure #Mahindra and Mahindra #Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com #PC Jeweller #Stocks Views #Syndicate Bank

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.