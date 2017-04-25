Buy Indian Bank, M&M, IRB Infra, PC Jeweller: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I think the PSU banking lot could be very interesting. I think it is slightly underperformed but what I am observing is that the patterns are getting stronger as the day passes by. So, Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, these are the stocks where I would want to have some kind of trading focus today. Indian Bank had a massive bar yesterday and today also we are seeing some mild follow up over there. I think if I was to get an intraday dip around levels of Rs 283-282, I think that will be an excellent buy with a stop loss below Rs 272 and look for target of around Rs 305 plus."

"The other one which I like a lot is PC Jeweller. I think the intraday setup is very good. The stock has been sideways for last few days but now it is showing signs of moving up. So, that is a buy as well. Keep a stop below Rs 416 for target of Rs 440," he said.

"Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) had a good gap up, good technical setup. So, buy with a stop loss below Rs 1,272 and target of Rs 1,335."