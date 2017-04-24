Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance around Rs 900, hold Tata Metaliks: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "The level of Rs 1,000 seems to be psychological resistance for Indiabulls Housing Finance. Once it crosses Rs 1,000, it goes into new trend. However, I would rather buy the stock somewhere closer to Rs 900 if it comes there. If it doesn’t come there, let’s let it pass because I would like to buy the stock at my price, not at the price where it is trading today if the investment horizon is longer."

"So far there is no sign of weakness in Tata Metaliks , still up. Have a stop loss below Rs 650 and continue to go long. If it goes by Rs 50, move your stop loss by Rs 50. At one point of time you will be out; so far hold," he added.