Buy IIFL Holdings, Ingersoll Rand, PNB, IOC, Magma Fincorp: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Yesterday, broking/NBFC did extremely well. So, IIFL Holdings is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 480 and target of Rs 510."

"Ingersoll Rand which is probably a capex related stock is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 890 and target of Rs 940."

"PSU banks kind of moved up. Punjab National Bank (PNB) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 157 and target of Rs 170," he said.

"India Oil Corporation (IOC) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 430 and target of Rs 456."