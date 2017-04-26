App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 26, 2017 09:04 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy IIFL Holdings, Ingersoll Rand, PNB, IOC, Magma Fincorp: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying IIFL Holdings, Ingersoll Rand, Punjab National Bank, India Oil Corporation and Magma Fincorp.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Yesterday, broking/NBFC did extremely well. So, IIFL Holdings is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 480 and target of Rs 510."

"Ingersoll Rand which is probably a capex related stock is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 890 and target of Rs 940."

"PSU banks kind of moved up. Punjab National Bank (PNB) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 157 and target of Rs 170," he said.

"India Oil Corporation (IOC) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 430 and target of Rs 456."

"Magma Fincorp is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 116 and target of Rs 128," he added.

