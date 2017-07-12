Buy IGL, NTPC, Hexaware Technologies; sell HDIL: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Broadly we believe that a lot of stocks are showing positive traction on the immediate charts and one of them is IGL. A good candlestick pattern was there yesterday, I would buy this one with a stop at Rs 1,088 for target of Rs 1,180. NTPC appears to have triggered some kind of a breakout and a trend on the upside. That is a buy with a stop loss just below Rs 160, look for targets close to Rs 170 to begin with."

" The other two buy calls are on Hexaware Technologies. It was a recommendation earlier as well. That is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 246.50 for target of Rs 262 and a conditional buy on Dhanlaxmi Bank. It has got some level at Rs 43 but the older structure is positive. So, if it gets past Rs 43, buy with a stop loss at Rs 41 for target of Rs 47," he said.

"A solitary sell call on HDIL, there is mild negativeness, so I will take a very tight stop loss of about Rs 86 over here and look for a short target of about Rs 81 on the downside."