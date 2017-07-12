App
Jul 12, 2017 01:11 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy IGL, NTPC, Hexaware Technologies; sell HDIL: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com is of the view that one may buy IGL, NTPC and Hexaware Technologies and can sell HDIL.

Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar
miteshthacker.com

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Broadly we believe that a lot of stocks are showing positive traction on the immediate charts and one of them is IGL. A good candlestick pattern was there yesterday, I would buy this one with a stop at Rs 1,088 for target of Rs 1,180. NTPC appears to have triggered some kind of a breakout and a trend on the upside. That is a buy with a stop loss just below Rs 160, look for targets close to Rs 170 to begin with."

" The other two buy calls are on Hexaware Technologies. It was a recommendation earlier as well. That is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 246.50 for target of Rs 262 and a conditional buy on Dhanlaxmi Bank. It has got some level at Rs 43 but the older structure is positive. So, if it gets past Rs 43, buy with a stop loss at Rs 41 for target of Rs 47," he said.

"A solitary sell call on HDIL, there is mild negativeness, so I will take a very tight stop loss of about Rs 86 over here and look for a short target of about Rs 81 on the downside."

"We have been positive on most tyre stocks but I think now there are chances of mild profit booking kind of set up emerging on Apollo Tyres and Ceat. So, maybe some consolidation is required. In Balkrishna Industries, Rs 1,725-1,730 is the swing high. If that is being crossed then we can look at Rs 1,850 kind of a rally. It is definitely one of the better stocks to trade but I would want to see it get past Rs 1,725-1,730 with some kind of a good volume support," he added.

tags #Apollo Tyres #Balkrishna Industries #Ceat #Dhanlaxmi Bank #HDIL #Hexaware Technologies #IGL #Mitessh Thakkar #mitesshthakkar.com #NTPC #Stocks Views

