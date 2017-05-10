Buy IDBI Bank, Britannia, Cadila, Chennai Petro, BGR Energy: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com told CNBC-TV18, "There is some kind of positive action. You could see yesterday as the market was subdued, IDBI Bank kind of picked up steam in the last one, one and half hours and closed about 3 percent higher. So, looks like a continuation bullish candlestick pattern. I would buy this one with a stop loss at Rs 79 and look for target of around Rs 88."

"Britannia Industries is something which is giving a good intraday setup. So, I believe that will also bridge on the upside. That is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 3,525 and look for target close to about Rs 3,730," he said.

"I have swing breakout trade on Cadila Healthcare. Cadila has made a fresh high. That is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 464 and look for target of around Rs 495."

"A similar trade happened on Chennai Petro. Good price and volume action, a range breakout happening there, so that is a buy as well. Keep a slightly deep stop loss at Rs 380 and look for slightly positional target of Rs 450."