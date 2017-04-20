Buy ICICI Bank on strength; Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Vedanta to head lower: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "There is a chart pattern for a short-term trade on the long side for ICICI Bank. However, that did not work out yesterday. Still if the stock shows strength, there is a buying opportunity."

"ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are much better charts. They are now building large bases. So, I would prefer to go with them rather than the banks that have already become high flying."

"I would not touch NALCO. However, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Vedanta are likely to become weaker," he added.