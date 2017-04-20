App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 20, 2017 10:42 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy ICICI Bank on strength; Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Vedanta to head lower: Sudarshan Sukhani

According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one can buy ICICI Bank on strength while Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Vedanta to become weaker.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst | s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "There is a chart pattern for a short-term trade on the long side for ICICI Bank. However, that did not work out yesterday. Still if the stock shows strength, there is a buying opportunity."

"ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are much better charts. They are now building large bases. So, I would prefer to go with them rather than the banks that have already become high flying."

"I would not touch NALCO. However, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Vedanta are likely to become weaker," he added.

"Engineers India which is in the F&O space and Capital First, both are for buying and it is quite possible that today could be a good day for the bulls. So, stay on the long side unless proved otherwise."

tags #Axis Bank #Capital First #Engineers India #Hindalco Industries #ICICI Bank #Nalco #Stocks Views #Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com #Tata Steel #Vedanta

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.