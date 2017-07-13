Buy ICICI Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Gruh Finance, Uflex, Equitas Holdings: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Gruh Finance is a buy with a stop of Rs 495 and target of Rs 520. Uflex is a buy with a stop of Rs 417 and target of Rs 440. Interglobe Aviation is a buy with a stop of Rs 1,245 and target of Rs 1,290."
"All microfinance seems to be turning around strongly. So, Equitas Holdings is a buy with a stop of Rs 164 and target of Rs 176. I am hoping that ICICI Bank continues its run. So, that is a buy with a stop of Rs 290 and target of Rs 304," he said.
"HUDCO spent I think about a month, month and a half below its issue price. So, that is generally the nice way of this strategy playing out like it happened with ICICI Prudential. From here I won’t be surprised at some point HUDCO gets to Rs 180-200 and with this retail home finance that they are getting into, that is a sector in flavour. So, it will now start getting valuations of a home finance company. Chances are that it has at least 50-70 percent upside from here."
"CDSL I don’t think has spent enough time below its issue price, so, maybe once that happens, I think we can look at that but right now I don’t think CDSL has quite the same pattern."
"In HPCL, keep a stop loss below the 200-day moving average and get long on it because it appears that it started some sort of an upswing. It need not be a great bull market or a great up trend, but chances are that oil marketing is getting into some sort of an upswing."
"You would tend to enter into Biocon in this sort of decline. After a 13 percent rally, this kind of decline is fairly normal. I think ICICI Bank is moving fairly strongly. So, Bank Nifty is getting led by it.""Also, Bajaj Finance is heading to fresh highs. ICICI Prudential is also moving along with ICICI Bank. So, I think ICICI twins could do fairly well for the rest of the day."