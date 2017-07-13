Buy ICICI Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Gruh Finance, Uflex, Equitas Holdings: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Gruh Finance is a buy with a stop of Rs 495 and target of Rs 520. Uflex is a buy with a stop of Rs 417 and target of Rs 440. Interglobe Aviation is a buy with a stop of Rs 1,245 and target of Rs 1,290."

"All microfinance seems to be turning around strongly. So, Equitas Holdings is a buy with a stop of Rs 164 and target of Rs 176. I am hoping that ICICI Bank continues its run. So, that is a buy with a stop of Rs 290 and target of Rs 304," he said.

"HUDCO spent I think about a month, month and a half below its issue price. So, that is generally the nice way of this strategy playing out like it happened with ICICI Prudential. From here I won’t be surprised at some point HUDCO gets to Rs 180-200 and with this retail home finance that they are getting into, that is a sector in flavour. So, it will now start getting valuations of a home finance company. Chances are that it has at least 50-70 percent upside from here."

"CDSL I don’t think has spent enough time below its issue price, so, maybe once that happens, I think we can look at that but right now I don’t think CDSL has quite the same pattern."

"In HPCL, keep a stop loss below the 200-day moving average and get long on it because it appears that it started some sort of an upswing. It need not be a great bull market or a great up trend, but chances are that oil marketing is getting into some sort of an upswing."

"You would tend to enter into Biocon in this sort of decline. After a 13 percent rally, this kind of decline is fairly normal. I think ICICI Bank is moving fairly strongly. So, Bank Nifty is getting led by it."