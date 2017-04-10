Buy HPCL, Larsen and Toubro, Capital First: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "HPCL which is broken out of a narrowing range has started some sort of expansion. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 528 and target of Rs 550. Infrastructure is doing well today, so Larsen & Toubro is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,680 and target of Rs 1,760. JK Tyre and Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 132 and target of Rs 140."

"This is a NBFC bull market and all NBFC will continue to make new highs whenever they correct. So, Capital First is coming out of couple of days of sideways type action. So, I would think that previous highs was about Rs 786-790. So, once those levels are crossed it will probably have a fresh life where you could see even Rs 1,050 -1,100; so just about at previous highs. It definitely looks like it is going to break through," he said.