Apr 07, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy HPCL, Larsen and Toubro, Capital First: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying HPCL, Larsen & Toubro and Capital First.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "HPCL which is broken out of a narrowing range has started some sort of expansion. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 528 and target of Rs 550. Infrastructure is doing well today, so Larsen & Toubro is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,680 and target of Rs 1,760. JK Tyre and Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 132 and target of Rs 140."

"This is a NBFC bull market and all NBFC will continue to make new highs whenever they correct. So, Capital First is coming out of couple of days of sideways type action. So, I would think that previous highs was about Rs 786-790. So, once those levels are crossed it will probably have a fresh life where you could see even Rs 1,050 -1,100; so just about at previous highs. It definitely looks like it is going to break through," he said.

"The worst performing sector is probably infrastructure and it is possibly beginning to start moving now because of the way L&T has moved over the last few days and weeks. In Adani Ports once we get past Rs 360-365 you could easily do couple of 100 points on the upside because infrastructure still is pretty under-owned and once money starts to move here, I think this could be one of the outperformers in infrastructure."

