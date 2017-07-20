App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jul 20, 2017 09:21 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy HPCL, Divis Labs, SPARC, Capital First, Idea Cellular, Welspun Corp: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying HPCL, Divis Laboratories, SPARC, Capital First, Idea Cellular and Welspun Corp.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "There has not been follow through on ITC. So, possibly this is what is called an island reversal; that sort of move has happened. With Rs 275 type of stop, I think people should get long. Slowly as the wounds heal, chances are ITC should get back above Rs 300, maybe Rs 315-320 because we should have had follow through yesterday. In fact day before only I think we did not close at the lows, so, that kind of proved that Rs 270-275 is likely to hold on. So, I think even ITC could contribute as we go forward."

"Today we have all buys and particularly focusing on the pharmaceutical space. Divis Laboratories is a buy with a stop of Rs 750 and target of Rs 775. Now the next group of stocks in pharmaceutical are doing well. Sun Pharmaceutical Advanced Research (SPARC) did very well yesterday. That is a buy with a stop of Rs 325 and target of Rs 343."

"Capital First seems to be bottoming out. That is a buy with a stop of Rs 750 and target of Rs 775. In Idea Cellular, you could have follow through because chances are telecom is bottoming out and probably headed higher now. This is a buy with a stop of Rs 92 and target of Rs 100. Welspun Corporation is a buy with a stop of Rs 109 and target of Rs 117," he said.

"HPCL looks better of the lot because ONGC probably will have a pullback rally if at all - probably not even a rally, but HPCL possibly can get back towards Rs 425-430 type of zones. In any case, it has corrected quite a bit. So, this looks like a good buy here."

tags #Ashwani Gujral #ashwanigujral.com #Capital First #Divis Laboratories #HPCL #Idea Cellular #ITC #ONGC #Stocks Views #Sun Pharmaceutical Advanced Research #Welspun Corp

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.