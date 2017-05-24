Buy Hindustan Unilever, Yes Bank; sell Tata Elxsi: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Hindustan Unilever and Yes Bank and sell Tata Elxsi.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Hindustan Unilever is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1030, target of Rs 1060 and Yes Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1400, target of Rs 1475."