you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2017 02:42 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Hindustan Unilever, Yes Bank; sell Tata Elxsi: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Hindustan Unilever and Yes Bank and sell Tata Elxsi.

Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Hindustan Unilever is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1030, target of Rs 1060 and Yes Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1400, target of Rs 1475."

"Tata Elxsi is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1385, target of Rs 1345," he added.

tags #Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com #Hindustan Unilever #Stocks Views #Tata Elxsi #Yes Bank

