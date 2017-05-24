May 24, 2017 02:42 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Buy Hindustan Unilever, Yes Bank; sell Tata Elxsi: Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Hindustan Unilever and Yes Bank and sell Tata Elxsi.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Hindustan Unilever is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1030, target of Rs 1060 and Yes Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1400, target of Rs 1475.""Tata Elxsi is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1385, target of Rs 1345," he added.