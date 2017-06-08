Buy Hindustan Unilever, BEML; sell Ujjivan Financial Services: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may buy Hindustan Unilever and BEML and sell Ujjivan Financial Services.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "I am not very upbeat on metals. I think metals could be a one-off even today. Pharmaceutical is suddenly looking up in some cases, but Hindustan Unilever (HUL) from the FMCG pack has been outperforming. That is a stock I would be looking at to buy now."

"The second idea is to buy BEML. Infrastructure that includes Larsen and Toubro (L&T), BEML or even Crompton Greaves to some extent and a lot of small infrastructure companies have been showing good momentum. So, today again BEML is a buying opportunity," he said.

"Apart from that, the microfinance companies are not showing great traction. They are all going down slowly. So, Ujjivan Financial Services is a short sell. Now that is a short sell for a small period of time because this is an up trending market. However, these are the two buy ideas and Ujjivan is a short sell."