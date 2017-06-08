App
Jun 08, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Hindustan Unilever, BEML; sell Ujjivan Financial Services: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may buy Hindustan Unilever and BEML and sell Ujjivan Financial Services.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst | s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "I am not very upbeat on metals. I think metals could be a one-off even today. Pharmaceutical is suddenly looking up in some cases, but Hindustan Unilever (HUL) from the FMCG pack has been outperforming. That is a stock I would be looking at to buy now."

"The second idea is to buy BEML. Infrastructure that includes Larsen and Toubro (L&T), BEML or even Crompton Greaves to some extent and a lot of small infrastructure companies have been showing good momentum. So, today again BEML is a buying opportunity," he said.

"Apart from that, the microfinance companies are not showing great traction. They are all going down slowly. So, Ujjivan Financial Services is a short sell. Now that is a short sell for a small period of time because this is an up trending market. However, these are the two buy ideas and Ujjivan is a short sell."

"Housing finance companies are in a strong bull market. So if you don’t have a position, you could really buy either LIC Housing Finance, HDFC, or Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), any of these three stocks at this point as an investing idea. However, after this enormous run up for the last few days, it is becoming difficult to get a trade entry. So, as an investing idea it is perfect, but I don’t have a trade in housing finance for the day."

tags #BEML #Dewan Housing Finance #HDFC #Hindustan Unilever #LIC Housing Finance #Stocks Views #Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com #Ujjivan Financial Services

