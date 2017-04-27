Buy HDIL, JSW Energy, IDFC Bank: CA Rudramurthy BV

CA Rudramurthy BV, Research Heat at Vachana Investments told CNBC-TV18, "I have a buy call on HDIL. I continue to be very bullish on real estate sector. HDIL has given a clear breakout above levels of Rs 88, one can look at target of Rs 110 in the next months futures, have a stop loss of Rs 87 for this long call on HDIL."

"I have a second buy call on JSW Energy. This stock has consolidated in the range of Rs 60 to Rs 66 for a long time and today we have seen breakout with increase in open interest (OI), lots of rollover has happened for the next month contract. So I am very positive on JSW Energy, one can look at target of Rs 77 for May with a stop loss of Rs 64," he said.