Buy HDIL, JSW Energy, IDFC Bank: CA Rudramurthy BV

CA Rudramurthy BV, Research Heat at Vachana Investments told CNBC-TV18, "I have a buy call on HDIL. I continue to be very bullish on real estate sector. HDIL has given a clear breakout above levels of Rs 88, one can look at target of Rs 110 in the next months futures, have a stop loss of Rs 87 for this long call on HDIL."
"I have a second buy call on JSW Energy. This stock has consolidated in the range of Rs 60 to Rs 66 for a long time and today we have seen breakout with increase in open interest (OI), lots of rollover has happened for the next month contract. So I am very positive on JSW Energy, one can look at target of Rs 77 for May with a stop loss of Rs 64," he said."I have a last buy call on IDFC Bank. Yesterday, huge delivery based buying has been seen in IDFC Bank. Lot of open interest addition and continuation of rollover for next month suggest very positive signs for IDFC Bank. Have a target of Rs 67 initially on IDFC Bank May future with a stop loss of Rs 61," he added.