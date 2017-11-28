App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 28, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy HDFC Bank, HDFC, Can Fin Homes, Hindalco, Tata Steel, BEML: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying HDFC Bank, HDFC and Can Fin Homes.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Today HDFC twins are doing very well. Whenever that happens and as you can see even rupee is strengthening, so possibly there is some foreign buying which is visible. HDFC Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,850 and target of Rs 1,920. HDFC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,710 and target of Rs 1,765."

"Can Fin Homes which seems to be turning around from a deep correction is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 480 and look for target of Rs 505."

"Metal stocks are coming out of a correction. This is the right time to buy Vedanta, Tata Steel and all kinds of other metal stocks and so far the metal Index is making a higher bottom so that way the metal rally along with the housing finance could be just starting," he added.

"Metals are showing good amount of traction and lots of them are coming off a 5-8 percent type of a correction. Hindalco Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 246 and target of Rs 262. Tata Steel is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 700 and target of Rs 724. BEML is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,700 and target of Rs 1,765."

