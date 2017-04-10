App
Stocks
Apr 06, 2017 10:04 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy HDFC around Rs 1400; prefer Can Fin Homes over Canara Bank: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy HDFC around Rs 1400 and prefers buying Can Fin Homes over Canara Bank.

Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "HDFC is kind of correcting. It is still a decent buying opportunity around say Rs 1,400-1,420, so again if the financials come down further and we get Rs 1,400-1,420 you could buy it. I think it starting a fresh move one which will go up to Rs 1,600-1,650."

"PSUs banks had a fairly decent rally but I think on decline still the private banks and the NBFCs they look much better. So instead of buying say Canara Bank, I would much rather buy Can Fin Homes which is showing much greater strength," he said.
"All of these two-wheelers stocks are doing fairly well and probably Bajaj Auto could outperform for the next few days with a target of about Rs 3,100-3,150."

