Buy HDFC around Rs 1400; prefer Can Fin Homes over Canara Bank: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "HDFC is kind of correcting. It is still a decent buying opportunity around say Rs 1,400-1,420, so again if the financials come down further and we get Rs 1,400-1,420 you could buy it. I think it starting a fresh move one which will go up to Rs 1,600-1,650."

"PSUs banks had a fairly decent rally but I think on decline still the private banks and the NBFCs they look much better. So instead of buying say Canara Bank , I would much rather buy Can Fin Homes which is showing much greater strength," he said.