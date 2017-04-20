Buy HCC, Granules India, Power Grid; sell Oracle Financial Services: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have chosen a mix of midcap stocks where their patterns are very strong. I have a buy on Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) where we had a very strong candlestick pattern yesterday. So, that is a buy with a stop loss below Rs 42.70 for target of around Rs 47.50-48."

"A buy in Granules India where the intraday charts gave a very positive crossover. So, I would buy this one with a stop loss of Rs 138.60 and look for target of around Rs 148," he added.

"Amongst the cement names, India Cements is one which has been outperforming and has been making higher highs along with UltraTech Cement. India Cements has given a fresh breakout yesterday. So, I would buy with a stop loss at Rs 170 for target of Rs 185."

"Power Grid has a very strong price in volume action, and swing break out taking place over there. That is a buy as well. Keep a stop loss at Rs 206.25 and look for target close to about Rs 221."