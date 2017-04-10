Buy Havells India, Indian Oil Corporation, Inox Wind: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Havells India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 470, target of Rs 495.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 393, target of Rs 420."

"Now Inox Wind is beginning to catch up with PVR and that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 184, target of Rs 196."

"You need to use some amount of tactics. You cannot buy things which are going up vertically day after day, but once everybody is up to their necks in financial products, everybody has got a home loan etc. that point is quite far off. So, that will possibly take 5-10 years. So, this is that kind of an non-banking finance company (NBFC) market. So, things have just started out last couple of years, this has ways to go, but periodically you will get things like demonetisation, etc. which will give you those buying opportunity on NBFCs and still, a lot of upside left," he said.