Buy Gruh Finance, Praj Industries, ABB, BoB, Colgate; sell Century Textiles: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Gruh Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 498 and target of Rs 520. Praj Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 88 and target of Rs 100. ABB is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,390 and target of Rs 1,460."

Century Textiles and Industries is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,330 for target of Rs 1,280. Bank of Baroda is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 182 and target of Rs 170. Colgate Palmolive (India) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,030 and target of Rs 1,100," he added.