Nov 23, 2017 02:56 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Gruh Finance, Praj Industries, ABB, BoB, Colgate; sell Century Textiles: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Gruh Finance, Praj Industries, ABB, Bank of Baroda and Colgate Palmolive (India) and advises selling Century Textiles and Industries.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Gruh Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 498 and target of Rs 520. Praj Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 88 and target of Rs 100. ABB is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,390 and target of Rs 1,460."

"Century Textiles and Industries is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,330 for target of Rs 1,280. Bank of Baroda is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 182 and target of Rs 170. Colgate Palmolive (India) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,030 and target of Rs 1,100," he added.

