Apr 11, 2017 12:11 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Grasim Industries, Petronet LNG, Marksans Pharma: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy Grasim Industries and Petronet LNG.

Mitesh Thacker
Mitesh Thacker
miteshthacker.com

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Interglobe Aviation was a recommendation earlier in the morning. That started very well and continuation signals. The other one which has come on our radar is Grasim Industries. That is on the verge of breaking into fresh highs. Intraday set up is quite good. So for a one-two day kind of a trade, I would want to buy this one with a stop loss just below Rs 1,073 and look for around Rs 1,150 as the target."

"Petronet LNG has given a very good break out. So try to buy it around Rs 422-423 mark. Keep a stop loss at Rs 425, look for target of Rs 440. Among the smaller midcap names, Marksans Pharma is something which is showing signs of an uptrend. That is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 53, look for target of around Rs 66," he said.

