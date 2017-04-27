Buy Godrej Industries, Bharat Forge; short ﻿IDBI Bank﻿: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "We start with Godrej Industries which is a buying opportunity, the stock has run up. We can still buy it."

"Bharat Forge has gone out of a small consolidation, it is moving up. These are short-term trades, you can keep them intraday, you can keep them for tomorrow, don’t overstay. These are two buying ideas, Godrej Industries and Bharat Forge," he said.