Buy Godrej Industries, Bharat Forge; short ﻿IDBI Bank﻿: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "We start with Godrej Industries which is a buying opportunity, the stock has run up. We can still buy it."
"Bharat Forge has gone out of a small consolidation, it is moving up. These are short-term trades, you can keep them intraday, you can keep them for tomorrow, don’t overstay. These are two buying ideas, Godrej Industries and Bharat Forge," he said."A short sell is IDBI Bank. It is not performing well. After that big rally it has been distributing and is now coming down. So, the sense is that it is doing the exact opposite of other PSU banks. It is a very weak stock. So you can consider going short there."