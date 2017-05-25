Buy Gail; target of Rs 460: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gail

Gail’s natural gas transmission volumes declined marginally QoQ to 101.5 mmscmd and came in line with our estimates. Going forward, we expect relatively lower off take from the power sector due to termination of PSDF scheme, thus lowering growth of Gail’s gas transmission volumes. We expect transmission volumes to increase from 100.4 mmscmd in FY17 to 105 mmscmd and 112 mmscmd for FY18E and FY19E, respectively.

Outlook

We have valued the company using the SOTP methodology, valuing the core business using DCF and assigning a target multiple to the EBITDA of other business segments. We have a BUY recommendation on Gail with a target price of Rs 460.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.