Buy GAIL; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

GAIL (India) is India’s leading integrated natural gas company with a presence in gas transmission, gas trading, gas processing, LPG production & transmission, petrochemicals, etc. The company has a pan India presence, operating gas pipelines of 11500 km with a capacity of 240 mmscmd.

Outlook

We have revised the target price using the SOTP methodology, valuing the core business using DCF and assigning a target multiple to the EBITDA of other business segments. We have a BUY recommendation on Gail with a revised target price of Rs 440/share.

