Buy Federal Bank, sell Hindalco Industries; Escorts may hit Rs 605: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would go with a buy in Federal Bank, stop loss at 115 and target of Rs 129. Sell Hindalco Industries. The metal space is looking weak. I think this can be sold with stop loss at Rs 189 and target Rs 178."

"There are a lot of individual stocks which are going in both directions. I am finding more stocks with a bullish view. Escorts is one stock which I like. Currently at a level of Rs 579-580, with a stop loss of Rs 574-575, on the upside I see the stock go beyond Rs 600-605 for the coming few days," he said.