you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 05, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Federal Bank, sell Hindalco Industries; Escorts may hit Rs 605: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view that one can buy Federal Bank and sell Hindalco Industries while he feels that Escorts may hit Rs 605.

Sandeep Wagle
Sandeep Wagle
Founder & CEO | powermywealth.com

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would go with a buy in Federal Bank, stop loss at 115 and target of Rs 129. Sell Hindalco Industries. The metal space is looking weak. I think this can be sold with stop loss at Rs 189 and target Rs 178."

"There are a lot of individual stocks which are going in both directions. I am finding more stocks with a bullish view. Escorts is one stock which I like. Currently at a level of Rs 579-580, with a stop loss of Rs 574-575, on the upside I see the stock go beyond Rs 600-605 for the coming few days," he said.

#Escorts #Federal Bank #Hindalco Industries #Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com #Stocks Views

