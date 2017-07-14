Buy Federal Bank, Reliance Infrastructure, Bharat Financial Inclusion: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Federal Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 112, target of Rs 124. Reliance Infrastructure is a buy with stop loss of Rs 510, target of Rs 545. Bharat Financial Inclusion is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 780, target of Rs 815."

"Kotak Mahindra Bank is coming back from a fairly decent correction. So that possibly remains the best choice, Rs 1,040-1,050. But with this inflation coming down below reasonable levels, etc. and rate cut kind of environment getting created, rate cuts most affect the PSU banks. So for the next few days maybe a bit of outperformance on the PSU banks should also be expected," he said.

"Karnataka Bank is definitely a better looking chart or a bank. The level of Rs 190-195 on Karnataka Bank can be easily expected. South Indian Bank has been more range bound, good results, bad results. It moves between broadly Rs 20 and Rs 30. So if I have to buy I would probably buy Karnataka Bank out of the two," he added.