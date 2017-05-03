Buy Escorts, Petronet LNG, Jubilant Foodworks: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "There are so many midcaps that are still doing well; the market is almost at lifetime highs so we go and buy. We buy Escorts which after that fantastic run up was consolidating. It is likely to break on the upside."

"The other buying is in Petronet LNG. It is also breaking out of a trading range and the trend is in any case up. So, that is the second buy idea."

"Third is Jubilant Foodworks which is a short-term buy. It is already in some kind of a short term uptrend, so, you could consider that as an intraday buy."

"The other two, Petronet and Escorts, could be carried forward."