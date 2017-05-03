App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 03, 2017 12:50 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Escorts, Petronet LNG, Jubilant Foodworks: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Escorts, Petronet LNG and Jubilant Foodworks.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst | s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "There are so many midcaps that are still doing well; the market is almost at lifetime highs so we go and buy. We buy Escorts which after that fantastic run up was consolidating. It is likely to break on the upside."

"The other buying is in Petronet LNG. It is also breaking out of a trading range and the trend is in any case up. So, that is the second buy idea."

"Third is Jubilant Foodworks which is a short-term buy. It is already in some kind of a short term uptrend, so, you could consider that as an intraday buy."

"The other two, Petronet and Escorts, could be carried forward."

tags #Escorts #Jubilant Foodworks #Petronet LNG #Stocks Views #Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.