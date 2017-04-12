App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 12, 2017 11:22 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Eicher Motors; pick UPL above Rs 747: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Eicher Motors while UPL is a conditional buy.

Mitesh Thacker
Mitesh Thacker
miteshthacker.com

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have some long ideas, one of them is conditional and I do like Eicher Motors. I would still be comfortable buying despite the fact that I am slightly turning negative on the Nifty. Eicher still remains on a stock specific basis a buy. I would keep a stop loss at levels of Rs 25,990 and look for target closer to about Rs 27,000."

"UPL was a conditional buy. I don?t think that breakout will happen now given the fact that the markets have started falling but in today?s trade or maybe in the next two-three days if it manages to get past Rs 747, that will be a breakout, buy then with a stop loss at Rs 734 and look for target of Rs 775," he said.

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.