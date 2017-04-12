Buy Eicher Motors; pick UPL above Rs 747: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have some long ideas, one of them is conditional and I do like Eicher Motors. I would still be comfortable buying despite the fact that I am slightly turning negative on the Nifty. Eicher still remains on a stock specific basis a buy. I would keep a stop loss at levels of Rs 25,990 and look for target closer to about Rs 27,000."

UPL was a conditional buy. I don?t think that breakout will happen now given the fact that the markets have started falling but in today?s trade or maybe in the next two-three days if it manages to get past Rs 747, that will be a breakout, buy then with a stop loss at Rs 734 and look for target of Rs 775," he said.