Apr 07, 2017 09:23 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Buy DLF, Equitas Holdings, IDFC, SAIL; sell Hexaware: Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy DLF, Equitas Holdings, IDFC and Steel Authority of India and sell Hexaware Technologies.
Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have majority of the buy calls. DLF has had a very strong candlestick pattern yesterday. So, I would buy this one with a stop loss just below Rs 153 for target of Rs 165." "Amongst the NBFCs, Equitas Holdings is at a very key support zone of Rs 165. So, keep a stop loss below that and buy for target of around Rs 180," he said."IDFC is something which had a bullish breakout candlestick pattern yesterday. So, keeping a stop loss at Rs 54.25, that can be bought for target of around Rs 61." "The final buy call is on Steel Authority of India (SAIL). We have seen JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power do very well. SAIL also is showing signs of an uptrend, so, that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 65 for target of around Rs 72." "Solitary sell call is on Hexaware Technologies which has broken key support levels of Rs 215-213. So, keep a stop loss just above that. Rs 215.25 is what I recommend and look for target of Rs 202."