Buy DLF, Equitas Holdings, IDFC, SAIL; sell Hexaware: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have majority of the buy calls. DLF has had a very strong candlestick pattern yesterday. So, I would buy this one with a stop loss just below Rs 153 for target of Rs 165."

"Amongst the NBFCs, Equitas Holdings is at a very key support zone of Rs 165. So, keep a stop loss below that and buy for target of around Rs 180," he said.

IDFC is something which had a bullish breakout candlestick pattern yesterday. So, keeping a stop loss at Rs 54.25, that can be bought for target of around Rs 61."

"The final buy call is on Steel Authority of India (SAIL). We have seen JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power do very well. SAIL also is showing signs of an uptrend, so, that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 65 for target of around Rs 72."