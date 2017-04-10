App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 07, 2017 09:23 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy DLF, Equitas Holdings, IDFC, SAIL; sell Hexaware: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy DLF, Equitas Holdings, IDFC and Steel Authority of India and sell Hexaware Technologies.

Mitesh Thacker
Mitesh Thacker
miteshthacker.com

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have majority of the buy calls. DLF has had a very strong candlestick pattern yesterday. So, I would buy this one with a stop loss just below Rs 153 for target of Rs 165." 

"Amongst the NBFCs, Equitas Holdings is at a very key support zone of Rs 165. So, keep a stop loss below that and buy for target of around Rs 180," he said.

"IDFC is something which had a bullish breakout candlestick pattern yesterday. So, keeping a stop loss at Rs 54.25, that can be bought for target of around Rs 61." 

"The final buy call is on Steel Authority of India (SAIL). We have seen JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power do very well. SAIL also is showing signs of an uptrend, so, that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 65 for target of around Rs 72." 

"Solitary sell call is on Hexaware Technologies which has broken key support levels of Rs 215-213. So, keep a stop loss just above that. Rs 215.25 is what I recommend and look for target of Rs 202."

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.