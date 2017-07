Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Divis Laboratories is a buy with a stop of Rs 740 and target of Rs 780. Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) is a buy with a stop of Rs 138 and target of Rs 150. Supreme Infrastructure is a buy with a stop of Rs 78 and target of Rs 90."

Bharat Financial is also a buy with a stop of Rs 765 and target of Rs 795. Indiabulls Real Estate is a buy with a stop of Rs 208 and target of Rs 224," he added.