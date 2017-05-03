App
Stocks
May 03, 2017 08:56 AM IST

Buy dips, don't chase momentum & don't short

If you have been holding ever since last three-four months, sure enough you can buy, get some dismanagement in place but for you to buy fresh now specially into demat account, you need this market to correct now.

Anuj Singhal
Anuj Singhal
Stocks Editor | CNBC-TV18

I will repeat what I said yesterday, this is a market in which you don’t short, which is completely ruled out like you would have seen yesterday, if you would have shorted, you would have hardly got Rs 20-30 and then the market moved on again but this is not a market in which you buy fresh. If you have been holding ever since last three-four months, sure enough you can buy, get some dismanagement in place but for you to buy fresh now specially into demat account, you need this market to correct now.

