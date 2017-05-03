Buy dips, don't chase momentum & don't short

I will repeat what I said yesterday, this is a market in which you don’t short, which is completely ruled out like you would have seen yesterday, if you would have shorted, you would have hardly got Rs 20-30 and then the market moved on again but this is not a market in which you buy fresh. If you have been holding ever since last three-four months, sure enough you can buy, get some dismanagement in place but for you to buy fresh now specially into demat account, you need this market to correct now.