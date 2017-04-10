Apr 06, 2017 09:11 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Buy DHFL, Jubilant Life, PFC, PC Jeweller, Muthoot Finance: Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Dewan Housing Finance, Jubilant Life Sciences, Power Finance Corporation, PC Jeweller and Muthoot Finance.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Since we are gapping down, so probably closer to the Index support levels you should buy if they get there. Dewan Housing Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 378 for target of Rs 400." "Jubilant Life Sciences is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 830 and target of Rs 865. PC Jeweller is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 430 for target of Rs 465.""Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 150 for target of Rs 162. Muthoot Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 390 and target of Rs 420," he added.