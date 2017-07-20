App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jul 20, 2017 11:17 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Dhampur Sugar, Balaji Telefilms, Infibeam: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com suggests buying Dhampur Sugar, Balaji Telefilms and Infibeam.

Rajat Bose
Rajat Bose
Expert | rajatkbose.com

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would first go for Dhampur Sugar. In fact the whole sugar pack looks pretty good to me. They are performing pretty well and likely to do well going forward as well. So I would put a stop loss in Dhampur Sugar below Rs 209, and positional target for a few days are Rs 234 to about Rs 245."

"Similarly Balaji Telefilms, although the stock has come down in today’s session, I am expecting it to move up to about Rs 207. Put a stop loss to about Rs 189 and target at Rs 207."

"Finally, Infibeam; it is going up, facing selling pressure and coming down. However, the base formation suggests that there is likely to be some movement on the upside. So I would put a stop loss below Rs 1,198 and target would be Rs 1,245 and Rs 1,282. Even at lower levels, I am expecting more buying. So, one can put a stop loss below Rs 1,198 or Rs 1,190 as it suits their comfort level," he said.

tags #Balaji Telefilms #Dhampur Sugar #Infibeam #Rajat Bose #rajatkbose.com #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.