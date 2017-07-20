Buy Dhampur Sugar, Balaji Telefilms, Infibeam: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would first go for Dhampur Sugar. In fact the whole sugar pack looks pretty good to me. They are performing pretty well and likely to do well going forward as well. So I would put a stop loss in Dhampur Sugar below Rs 209, and positional target for a few days are Rs 234 to about Rs 245."

"Similarly Balaji Telefilms, although the stock has come down in today’s session, I am expecting it to move up to about Rs 207. Put a stop loss to about Rs 189 and target at Rs 207."