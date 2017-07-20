Buy Dhampur Sugar, Balaji Telefilms, Infibeam: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would first go for Dhampur Sugar. In fact the whole sugar pack looks pretty good to me. They are performing pretty well and likely to do well going forward as well. So I would put a stop loss in Dhampur Sugar below Rs 209, and positional target for a few days are Rs 234 to about Rs 245."
"Similarly Balaji Telefilms, although the stock has come down in today’s session, I am expecting it to move up to about Rs 207. Put a stop loss to about Rs 189 and target at Rs 207.""Finally, Infibeam; it is going up, facing selling pressure and coming down. However, the base formation suggests that there is likely to be some movement on the upside. So I would put a stop loss below Rs 1,198 and target would be Rs 1,245 and Rs 1,282. Even at lower levels, I am expecting more buying. So, one can put a stop loss below Rs 1,198 or Rs 1,190 as it suits their comfort level," he said.
